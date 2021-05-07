Rigby Middle School, Shooting

After two students and a custodian were shot at Rigby Middle School on Thursday, the community has come together to raise money for the victims. 

In times like these, fake money raising campaigns can crop up to take advantage of people's desire to help. 

In a Friday article, EastIdahoNews.com says that they reached out to GoFundMe directly asking which GoFundMe campaigns were real, and they responded with verification of these pages:

Prayers for Jim Wilson

Shooting victim - Helping Erick recover

School shooting victim please help Addison recover

Rigby Strong-School Shooting-Victims and Heroes

Tags