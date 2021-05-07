After two students and a custodian were shot at Rigby Middle School on Thursday, the community has come together to raise money for the victims.
In times like these, fake money raising campaigns can crop up to take advantage of people's desire to help.
In a Friday article, EastIdahoNews.com says that they reached out to GoFundMe directly asking which GoFundMe campaigns were real, and they responded with verification of these pages:
Shooting victim - Helping Erick recover
School shooting victim please help Addison recover