A GoFundMe campaign for a girl in Texas is getting attention across the country.
Heavy.com reports the case centers around a family court case involving the parents of 9-year-old Sophie and includes a video of the girl pleading with adults for help. In the video, she alleges that she has suffered abuse at her mother's home and refuses to leave the vehicle during a custody exchange.
The GoFundMe campaign, which is titled "Stand with Sophie," has been verified by the platform and is organized by Sophie's stepmother. The campaign was posted on August 21 and originally had a goal of $25,000. As of Tuesday, September 1, campaign had raised more than $100,000.
The Frisco Police Department also posted the following statement regarding the case:
"While the Frisco Police Department will not usually offer further comment on cases that are this sensitive in nature, we would like the public to know that the child in this case is safe and staying at a safe location. Due [to] the public nature of this case, we also feel the need to address false information circulating on social media. For example, posts claiming that the alleged offender is a police officer with our department are FALSE, as the individual has never had any professional affiliation with the Frisco Police Department.
The continued dissemination of patently false information and third-party speculation on various social media platforms related to this case serves no other purpose than to hinder investigative efforts and does nothing to help the child in the case. The case remains under active investigation, and we are restricted by law on providing specific information related to juvenile cases. The Frisco Police Department shares your concerns to partner with various agencies to assure the safety and well being of all involved."
The Lacey Lakeview Police Department also posted a statement regarding the case saying that the "female juvenile shown in numerous YouTube videos taken by her father and placed on a GoFundMe page is presently in a safe home."
The post continues to say that the father in the dispute reported the child sexual abuse in July 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.