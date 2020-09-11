UPDATE:
There has been a GoFundMe created for two of the victims of a Friday morning house fire in Coeur d'Alene.
According to the fundraiser, the two men that lived in the upstairs part of the duplex are father and son. They also lost at least one of their vehicles in the fire.
One of them was taken to the hospital after suffering burn injuries in an attempt to escape the flames.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
COEUR D'ALENE - A man was sent to the hospital, after trying to escape a massive house fire that broke out in Coeur d'Alene.
It happened around 1 am on Friday near 15th and Stiner. The victim suffered burn injuries.
The house was a duplex, and the upstairs neighbors said their stairs to get outside of the house were on fire. One of the men who lived upstairs said his housemate suffered burn injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Several people reported hearing popping sounds throughout the area, via social media.
Two cats and dogs were rescued from the downstairs apartment. Those neighbors say they went out the back bedroom windows because their front door was on fire. They say they were woken up by someone banging on their door and yelling the house was on fire.
Firefighters say these people are lucky to be alive. They say they got out because they didn’t try to fight the fire; they grabbed some stuff and ran out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
