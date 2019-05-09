ZILLAH - What started off as a school fun day at Zillah High School turned tragic when a bouncy house with students inside went airborne, injuring five students.
One of which was 18-year-old Kirsten Tackett, who sustained life-threatening injuries. According to a GoFundMe, which was created for medical bill on behalf of the family, Tackett remains in the hospital.
In just one week, the GoFundMe page has nearly reached its goal of $20,000.
Friends and family are also putting together a silent auction for all of the students that were injured int he accident.