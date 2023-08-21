SPOKANE, Wash. — GoFundMe has made the process easier for people who are wanting to donate to the victims of the Gray and Oregon Road fires in eastern Washington.
They have created a centralized hub that houses all of the verified fundraisers that are related to the fires spreading in Washington.
The GoFundMe community is coming together to help people who are raising money to provide immediate and long-term assistance to those affected by these fires.
Here is how to help:
- Donate to a verified fundraiser through the "Washington Wildfire: How to Help" centralized hub
- Spread the link through social media channels to encourage others to donate or share as well.
- Donate to the GoFundMe 2023 Wildfire Relief Fund
- This goes directly to people who are seeking help through their own personal GoFundMe fundraisers and to nonprofit organizations providing relief.
If you want to look through all of the fundraising pages go to the link HERE!
GoFundMe has a team of experts working to review fundraisers and prevent misuse. All the fundraisers on this page are verified and are for individuals who have been devastated by the Gray fire in Medical Lake and the Oregon Road fire in Elk.