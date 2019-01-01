A 6-month-old Spokane baby is fighting for her life and the community is rapidly trying to spread the word online in support of her.

According to a GoFundMe page, Harper Natalie has a suspected diagnosis of a mitochondrial disease. Harper turned six months old a few days ago, joining the world on June 29, 2018.

The creator of the page says Harper's parents, Sarah and Channing, are needed with her full time and that donations will go towards medical bills from the past year as well as expected bills in 2019 on top of supporting Sarah to stay home with Harper as long as possible.

Created a few days prior to Christmas, the page has over 550 shares and has raised over $11,500 dollars as of late Tuesday morning. A Facebook profile page was additionally created for Harper documenting her fight with the disease.

An update by the page creator recently read:

Message from Memo:

I don't have a Facebook page so I'm using Sarah's. I have known people and families that have gone through some horrible times. I've always tried to be understanding and help when I can. But I have never been on this end of anything so devastating as this has been. I have a whole new empathy for others going through their own struggles. I didn't understand the enormity. It's as if the world has stopped for a time while we try to figure out how to go on. I can't begin to know how to express the love and gratitude I feel when I see Harper's GoFundMe grow. (Please please keep sharing her page!) That our family, friends, and people we have never met are giving their hard earned money to help our baby Harper. I have seen how hard she fights for her life every day. And the strength of Sarah and Channing fighting right there beside her. Going through what parents should never have to go through. I am so proud of them both. Thank you to our FAMILY. I love you all so much! Thank you to our FRIENDS, CO-WORKERS, and EVERYONE ELSE who have helped with prayers, positive thoughts and words of encouragement. With every part of my heart I thank you. So, my sweet baby Harper, keep fighting! And I will be here fighting with you ! And we will not give up! I love you with every part of me. Memo (Grandma Becky)

An update on New Year's Eve from the Facebook profile read: "Trying to live each day with gratitude, we have a lot to be thankful for."

If you would like to donate towards Harper's battle, the full links are available here:

GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/our-little-angel-harper-natalie-fund?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_campmgmt_w

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/harper.natalie.16