TOKIO, Wash. - A GoFundMe has been started for18-year-old Diego Garza, a Gonzaga student who died in a rollover crash near Ritzville on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The fundraiser has surpassed its goal of $20,000, with any extra funds going to the family to help with missing wages and additional transportation and funeral costs. To donate, visit the GoFundMe page.
Diego was a junior from Lakewood and was studying business administration. He was studying on a scholarship after graduating with an AA out of high school and had recently decided to complete his degree with a double major.
Gonzaga offers support for those struggling with this incident or other emotional difficulties. Mental health counselors will be on-campus throughout the weekend.