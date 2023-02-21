Garza family

TOKIO, Wash. - A GoFundMe has been started for18-year-old Diego Garza, a Gonzaga student who died in a rollover crash near Ritzville on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The fundraiser has surpassed its goal of $20,000, with any extra funds going to the family to help with missing wages and additional transportation and funeral costs. To donate, visit the GoFundMe page.

Diego was a junior from Lakewood and was studying business administration. He was studying on a scholarship after graduating with an AA out of high school and had recently decided to complete his degree with a double major. 

Gonzaga offers support for those struggling with this incident or other emotional difficulties. Mental health counselors will be on-campus throughout the weekend.

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol responded to a deadly crash about 13 miles east of Ritzville Saturday morning. WSP said one car rolled over but did not provide other details. The Adams County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!