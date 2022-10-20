Gold mining company violates law more than 3,000 times in Okanogan County

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A federal judge has ruled that Crown Resources, the parent company to Buckhorn Mountain gold mine in Okanogan County, holds more than 3,000 violations of the Clean water act.
Since the mine’s construction, it has released many pollutants into waters in and around the mine. This includes both groundwater and nearby streams, which flow into the Kettle River.
The company knew about the potential for pollution prior to the mines construction, so the state conducted an environmental review. In this review it was found that the mine would create the risk of “acid mine drainage," a highly acidic liquid which often contains toxic metals.
Crown Resources has publicly asserted, "Crown adhered to the highest environmental standards during operation and closure of the Buckhorn Mine." But, according to the lawsuit, "the companies repeatedly violated the Clean Water Act, doing little to comply with its water quality permit and contain the pollution from the mine."
The penalties Crown will face have not been determined as of now but the case is still ongoing. The maximum penalty under the Clean Water Act is $54,800 per violation, per day, for up to five years. The companies could be facing millions of dollars in penalties for the violations.
“These companies had a responsibility, and legal obligation to protect it. They failed in that responsibility, thousands of times. We will continue our work to hold them accountable,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said.