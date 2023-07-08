INCHELIUM, Wash. — The Gold Mountain Ridge fire has been reported to be fully contained with its final fire acreage at 28.78 near the Colville Reservation.
The fire was reported on June 29 about 10 miles southwest of the Twin Lakes area on the Colville Reservation. It has been reported that the cause of the fire was due to a lightning strike.
The fire was burning up steep terrain with high numbers of hazard trees. With 50 line and support personnel assigned to this fire they were able to fully contain it.
Crews are continuing to monitor and clean the perimeter of the fire. Smoke may still be visible over the next few days.
When traveling around this area, slow down and watch for firefighters and heavy equipment on the road.