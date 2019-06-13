SAN FRANCISCO, Cali.- Reports say swingman Klay Thompson injured his left knee, a possible torn ACL, in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.
ESPN first reported the information from Thompson's agent.
Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, his agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 14, 2019
Thompson was obviously hurt in the last few minutes of the game. He hit the floor after an attempted drunk and immediately grabbed his knee.
At first he was out for the rest of the game, but after making it about half way to the locker room, Thompson returned to the court to shoot free throws.
Immediately following, he was taken into the locker room, and left the arena on crutches.
The Raptors went on to win the series 114-110, winning their first NBA Championship.