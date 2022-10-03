LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - A tournament at Liberty Lake Golf Course will help raise funds for Tucker's Canine Therapy Foundation, a group dedicated to providing free physical therapy and hydrotherapy for working dogs, including search and rescue, police, and military dogs.
The event will take place on Oct. 8 and be hosted by Tailwind Physical Therapy & Fitness. Golfers of all skill levels, spectators, and dog-lovers are invited to participate. Team check-in starts at 9 a.m., with tee time scheduled at 10.
Path of Hope, a nonprofit dog rescue organization, will also be there, bringing along some four-legged friends to join the fun.
Numerous hole-in-one contests will be held, one of which has a prize of $10,000. Other chances for prizes, various games, local vendors, a silent auction, and more will be held along the course.
And of course, there will be dogs there as well, some of which are adoptable!
There is space for 36 teams, with an entry fee of $440 for a four-person team or $110 for individual entry. Entries are limited, so visit the registration to sign-up!