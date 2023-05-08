MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho Supreme Court rejected a request two weeks ago to lift the gag order in the Byran Kohberger case.
The request was filed by thirty news organizations, including NonStop Local KHQ.
Shannon Gray, the family attorney for Kaylee Goncalves, one of the victims killed in the Moscow murders, filed a request for clarification on the non-dissemination order.
That hearing was scheduled for May 25 but has since been canceled following the Supreme Courts' ruling.
A new meeting to schedule that hearing is now set for May 22.
Shannon Gray said he just wants clarification from Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall.
“We’re not a party to the case, so if we’re not a party to the case then the non-dissemination order should not apply to us,” Gray said.
Lots of control on the case and not much clarification, according to Gray.
If the Goncavles family is not a party to the case, then why does the non-dissemination apply to their attorney, Gray questioned.
It’s something that’ll have to be answered at a later hearing since the press is not able to confirm anything with the courts.
“It’s completely overbroad and that’s part of the Associated Press coming in. They think it’s limiting everyone,” Gray said.
Supporters argue that the order prevents key information, that could alter the case, from being published prior to the trial.
Gray believes Judge Marshall has made too many calls on the case, especially seeing as how she will not be overseeing the trial.
“The other crazy thing about this whole process is that Judge Marshall is the magistrate judge just until the preliminary hearing and then she’s off the case and she’s made all of these massive decisions when she won’t even be the trial judge,” Gray said.
Lots of decisions are being made including the demolition of the house where the four University of Idaho students were killed. Both prosecution and defense have given the green light to tear down that house.
“I still think it’s way premature and there’s no harm in preserving it. That’s the crazy thing and there’s really no harm. Wouldn’t you want to be safe then sorry?” Gray said.
With seven more weeks until the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, is seen again in court, NonStop Local’s John Webb asked Gray how the Goncalves family is doing.
“You know it’s just waiting. Waiting for the judicial system to kick in. Setting the preliminary hearing out six months hasn’t done any favor to anybody I don’t think,” Gray said.
It’s not clear if Gray’s hearing on the non-dissemination order will be scheduled prior to the preliminary hearing on June 26.