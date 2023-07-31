Marcus Adams Jr.
Gonzaga University Athletics
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga men's basketball team made another addition to their roster Monday, officially announcing that Marcus Adams Jr. will join the team for the 2023-24 season.
 
A four-star high school recruit from Torrance, California, Adams had committed to the University of Kansas before entering the transfer portal earlier this month. 
 
In high school, Adams averaged 28.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. 

