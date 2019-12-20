If you haven't already, you must "sea" this video, we're not "lion."
A video of two sea lions plopped on a boat in the Puget Sound (and likely pushing the weight capacity) is going viral. It was taken by Josh Phillips, a Washington DNR intern and Gonzaga alum, in the Eld Inlet near Olympia.
There are a number of ways to describe the size of these sea lions, but we'll avoid using any quirky internet lingo to hopefully avoid the type of criticism and backlash Monterey Bay Aquarium got for its "chonk otter" post last year.
Near, far, wherever you are, make sure your boats are secured before winter storms (or pinniped pirates) start rolling in.— Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) December 19, 2019
📹 Thanks to former DNR intern Josh Phillips for this incredible video from Eld Inlet. pic.twitter.com/QQqAokc1Z4
Even better, the video is synced up nicely with the iconic Titanic song "My heart will go on," by Celine Dion.
DNR wittingly offered some advice for boat owners along with the post.
"Near, far, wherever you are, make sure your boats are secured before winter storms (or pinniped pirates) start rolling in," DNR wrote.
Phillips, now the owner of Spawn Flyfish, posted the video to his Instagram account on Tuesday.
Between Phillips IG post and the DNR's Facebook and Twitter posts, the video has been viewed over 75,000 times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.