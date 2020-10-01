Gonzaga and Baylor to face off in Indianapolis on Dec. 5

Two of the top college basketball teams are scheduled to face off on December 5 in Indianapolis. The CBS Sports Top 25 ranking Gonzaga at No. 1 and Baylor at No. 2.
According to Gonzaga University, the game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports.
This will be the sixth time Gonzaga and Baylor will be facing off and the fifth time the teams will meet on a neutral court.
According to Gonzaga, the last time the meets met, GU won 83-71.
The game will be played with no fans in attendance due to COVID-19. Organizers will work with the Marion County Health Department to implement appropriate COVID-19 guidelines.
