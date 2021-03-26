Let's face it. We've all been spoiled by Gonzaga's basketball success over the past two decades. They currently have the 4th longest appearance streak in the NCAA tournament, according to NCAA.com, dating back to 1999.
With the surge of popularity, comes a surge in admissions, right?
Looking at the numbers, yeah.
There's actually a term for it: The Flutie Effect.
Flutie as in Doug Flutie. The Flutie Flakes guy. The guy who in 2005 became the first NFL player since 1941 to convert a dropkick.
And he did that 20 years after the Hail Mary Miracle at Boston College.
Following Flutie's Hail Mary Miracle, applications to Boston College surged 16% in 1984 and another 12% the following year.
So could the Zags' Cinderella season of 1999 and their victory over Florida be their Flutie moment?
Following Gonzaga's 1999 season, applications to the university rose nearly 12 percent the next year and doubled by the 2003 - 2004 school year.
A deeper look at Gonzaga's admissions over the past 22 years of basketball success and enrollment keeps rising. In fact, Gonzaga says total enrollment since that 1998-1999 season has increased 80% and undergraduate enrollment has gone up 72%.
Did the successful basketball program factor into where students wanted to go to school? We asked a few students at Friday's Zag Swag giveaway and their answers didn't seem to indicate that basketball was the sole reason they chose to become a Zag.
"Just a little bit, yeah. You always want to have a strong sport at your school," Accounting student Tommy Fenedick said. "But it was mostly the academic programs and I have some friends that went here."
"For sure basketball was part of it, but we just love the community that Gonzaga provides. It's really tight-knit," another student in a group of screaming fans managed to answer.
What about the educators? Did the basketball program have any input on their decision to teach at the university?
Dr. Catherine Zeisner came to teach at Gonzaga as an Assistant Professor at the School of Education by way of London, Ontario, Canada.
"Basketball is popular. Not as popular as hockey or Lacrosse, which are national sports," Dr. Zeisner said when asked about basketball's popularity in Canada. "Gonzaga's a very popular team, mostly from social media and the name, obviously. When I took this position here and told people, people were excited and I sent thousands of dollars worth of swag for people and people loved it. So you have millions of more fans from Canada now."
While she loves her Zags (and Spokane Chiefs, too, I learned), the reason she chose to come to Gonzaga was pretty clear.
"The mission and vision of Gonzaga made me come," Dr. Zeisner said. "The fact that it's a Jesuit institution, the fact that it wants to build competent global leaders is something I really aspire to."
Whether is the mission of the school, or the basketball, or perhaps a little bit of both, the success of Gonzaga over the years has been nothing but positive for the school and Spokane.
With another national title game hopefully in a few weeks, win or lose, the success of the program on the court will surely continue to translate to success off of it.