SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanks to a generous donation of $5 million from a pair of alumni, Gonzaga University plans to open a new Institute for Informatics and Applied Technology.
The new institute will help prepare Gonzaga students for careers in technology, a major part of some of the Inland Northwest's biggest industries, president Thayne McCulloh said.
"Technology shapes and impacts nearly every aspect of human life, enhancing our ability to connect with the world, our knowledge of phenomena, our ability to explore, even extending life itself," said Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh. "Industries like aerospace manufacturing, healthcare, and computer engineering are all central elements of the Inland Northwest economy, and the Institute for Informatics and Applied Technology will create new opportunities for our students to be leaders in high-tech industries for years to come."
According to the school, the institute evolved out of several years of discussion with government and industry leaders, as well as faculty colleagues and trustees.
Rooted in a deeply held appreciation for their alma mater’s Jesuit mission — especially the principles of being people who serve others and the pursuit of excellence — Dave and Cathleen Reisenauers' generosity provided spark to launch the Institute of Informatics and Applied Technology.
"This is an opportunity for Gonzaga to demonstrate the next level of academic excellence, adding back to its mission in service of others," said Cathleen Reisenauer (’84).
Dave Reisenauer (’82) added, "We seek out ways to have an impact that may not exist today and will go far beyond our lifetime.".
As part of the institute, Gonzaga plans to launch new programs that put students at the heart of harnessing and protecting "big data." That includes potential degrees in data sciences, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, bioinformatics, biomedical engineering and software engineering.
With the expertise already on campus in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, the College of Arts and Sciences, the Law School, and the School of Business Administration, GU Provost Sacha Kopp believes Gonzaga is uniquely positioned to explore the needs and solutions of an increasingly data-driven world. Given the school's religious foundation, he believes its uniquely prepared to prepare students to be ethical leaders.
"We as a Jesuit institution feel there's an opportunity to lead with some underpinning of ethics in this complicated space," Kopp said. "We're dealing with questions we've never had to deal with before."