SPOKANE, Wash. - Exciting news for Gonzaga students and graduates as the university is planning to hold five outdoor commencement ceremonies in May.
According to Gonzaga, the ceremonies will be held May 8 and May 9 at Mead School District's Union Stadium.
Commencement ceremonies for the Law School and graduate degree programs are set for Saturday, May 8 with three undergraduate ceremonies Sunday, May 9.
All participants — graduates, guests, and others — will be expected to adhere to all health and safety protocols, including wearing of protective masks, physical distancing, etc. This is a requirement of the state and approval of the event is contingent upon it.
The multiple ceremonies will allow each graduate to invite at least three and possibly four guests, depending on how many graduates elect to participate in the ceremonies.
“With the move to Phase 3 under Washington’s Road to Recovery Plan, we have been given guidance that will allow for in-person degree-granting ceremonies,” President Thayne McCulloh announced in a message to the community, noting the ceremonies are among “the most anticipated events in the lives of our students and their families.”