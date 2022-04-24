SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga University's associate head baseball coach, Danny Evans, passed away on April 23 at age 41, following a year-long battle with stage IV melanoma cancer.
Over his 19 years as coach, Evans helped the Gonzaga baseball team achieve acclaim, rocketing them to success.
In their announcement of the loss, GU listed his many accomplishments, writing, "In his tenure, the Zags posted one top-35 recruiting class in 2014 and have seen 41 players selected in the MLB draft, 13 of which came in the first 10 rounds. Evans also helped the program reach new heights throughout his career; nine 30-win seasons, five West Coast Conference championships and four appearances in the NCAA Tournament."
As a coach, he encouraged his players to achieve success not only in the game, but in all their potential.
Evans learned of his diagnosis last summer, the same day his team won the WCC Championships.
But Evans was also a family man and a beloved member of the community, leaving behind his wife, their two children, and countless friends who mourn his passing and the joy he shared.
In a Help Me Hayley story last August, Evans wanted to pass on some advice to the community. "No matter what you're going through, there is always some joy in every day," he said. "Find that joy."
A GoFundMe was started to help pay for his cancer treatment, though it fell short of its goal. If you'd like to contribute to help pay medical expenses and funeral costs, click HERE.