DAVENPORT, Wash. - A deal has been reached with the Lincoln County Prosecutors Office involving the DUI charges against Gonzaga University's head baseball coach, Mark Machtolf.
In June, Machtolf was pulled over for reckless driving. Police conducted a breath test which showed Machtolf had a blood alcohol content of 0.284; three and a half times the legal limit. Machtolf was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving.
Machtolf is now facing one day in jail and a $2,696 fine. He will be on probation for 24 months and is required to complete an alcohol evaluation and any recommended treatment. He must also complete a DUI victims impact panel.
Last Updated: Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m.
A Lincoln County District Court judge dismissed a motion by Gonzaga head baseball coach Mark Machtolf to have his charges for driving under the influence dropped.
Machtolf was arrested in June for driving under the influence. Machtolf argued the officer who initially stopped him did not have reasonable suspicion to do so.
According to court documents, two tips, one from a 911 call and another in-person, suggested Machtolf might have been drunk driving.
Judge Carolyn Benzel concluded the tips were reliable, and the officer's observations corroborated the suspicious activity, ultimately justifying the officer's decision to pull over Machtolf.