SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga men's basketball team has officially signed Jalen Suggs, one of the top recruits in the country, to a National Letter of Intent.
Head coach Mark Few made the announcement Wednesday, wrapping up one of the best recruiting classes in program history.
Officially official.— Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) April 15, 2020
Welcome @JalenSuggs2020!
📰https://t.co/8pSctx7NIy pic.twitter.com/6XjcU0ov3P
Suggs, a 6-5, 195-pound guard from St. Paul, Minn., is the No. 5 ranked player on ESPN's Top-100 list for the class of 2020. He is the highest-ranked recruit ever to sign with the Bulldogs.
"We are very excited to have Jalen join the program," Few said. "He has a really bright future, and I look forward to working with him. It has been great getting to know his family through the process."
Gonzaga's recruiting class ranks seventh on ESPN.com.
Suggs averaged 23.3 points, 7.5 rebound, 5 assists and 3.9 steals per game during his senior year at Minnehaha Academy. He has also been named a McDonald's All-American and was a finalist for the Naismith HS Boys National Player of the Year.
Suggs committed to Gonzaga on ESPN2 back in January.
“To me, Mark Few is the best coach in the country,” Suggs said. “He has that winning mentality just like I do. He’s a great competitor and what he does with his players and his point guards, I believe going into that system I can truly grow and develop as a player.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.