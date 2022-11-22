SPOKANE, Wash. - A line was out the door and around the block at Our Place Community Center on Tuesday morning, thanks to sophomore Gonzaga Men's Basketball player Ben Gregg.
"It's freezing out here and these guys were willing to wait outside, so this is obviously a big support to them," Gregg said.
Organized by Gregg and Spokane Quaranteam's Rick Clark, 100 families were given $100 grocery gift cards ahead of Thanksgiving.
"They're struggling like a lot of families are right now, so to be able to help them out feels great, and giving them the opportunity to have a good family meal," Gregg said. "It's great to see everybody so happy and thankful, it warms the heart for sure."
Kylie and Brooke Dexter-Ward were in town on vacation from Florida, but couldn't pass up the opportunity to volunteer at Our Place, as a thank you for how much the center–and Spokane Quaranteam–impacted them when they lived in Spokane.
"It's amazing, we'd do this in our free time all the time," 12-year-old Brooke said.
"Everything here has personally helped me with my mental and physical health, and it's been helping the community for so long," 14-year-old Kylie said. "This place is really the embodiment of the word 'good.'"
"With NIL [deals] and college sports, people are doing it for money, but there's nothing better than doing this stuff for free," Gregg said. "It warms the soul."