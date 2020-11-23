SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Gonzaga men's basketball team will display a badge on their uniforms to showcase the team's pledge to unity.
The logo was designed in collaboration with the three divisional Student-Athlete Advisory Committees (SAAC) and the Board of Governors Student-Athlete Engagement Committee to serve as a symbolic gesture to continue generating stronger unity among the NCAA's 1,100-plus schools and nearly 500,000 student-athletes.
The school reports that the whole 2020-2021 men's basketball roster signed the pledge as a way to bring student-athletes together to strive for better on their team, on-campus and in their communities.
Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi spoke out about the unity badges, saying "we are happy and proud to be able to wear the 'unity patch'. As a team I think that it was important for us to make a statement using our platform. We need to fight hate with love. We are all in this fight."
The badge design, containing three different colored arms linked together in unity, was sent to all NCAA schools to consider wearing on their uniforms.
Senior Corey Kispert also spoke about the badges, saying "we're so excited to show our unity as a team and as a school with the unity patch. Hopefully we can use this as a small step in replacing hate with love and ending racism in our country as a whole."
The NCAA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee released the following statement regarding the Unity Pledge: "The Unity Pledge has been months in the making. Through the challenges that student-athletes have faced in the COVID-19 pandemic, Division I SAAC, Division II SAAC, Division III SAAC and the Board of Governors Student-Athlete Engagement Committee have come together to lead and advocate for our nearly half-million peers across the country. In light of the social injustice and hate our country has experienced, we wanted a unified statement written by student-athletes, for student-athletes. We encourage student-athletes, coaches and administrators to use this statement in your conference, campus and with your teams as we push forward for change as a collective group, united as one."
The Student Athlete Unity Pledge is:
- I am an NCAA student-athlete and I pledge to be a Champion of Unity on my team, on my campus, and in my community.
- I pledge to stand against all forces of division and separation.
- I pledge to embrace differences and strive for inclusion and collaboration.
- I pledge to stand against racism, hate, and discrimination.
- I pledge to strive for love, care, and forgiveness.
- I pledge to stand against silence, deceit, and obscurity.
- I pledge to strive for dialogue, truth, and understanding.
- I pledge to stand against fear and doubt.
- I pledge to strive for trust and belief in one another.
- I pledge to stand against complacency and stagnancy.
- I pledge to strive for change and growth.
- I commit to supporting my fellow student-athletes in all circumstances that impact them.
- I commit to both choosing unity personally and encouraging it for all.
- I pledge these things because we are stronger together.
