SPOKANE, Wash. — With the Gonzaga men's basketball team making another deep run in the NCAA tournament, people around the Spokane region are celebrating. But one group in particular is extra thankful for the Zags strong showing this March: Spokane bar owners.
"It's awesome," No-Li Brewing owner John Bryant said. "The Hamilton Street corridor with Jack and Dan's and Logan Tavern and De Leon's and all of us here helping each other out has been amazing."
If you walk into any bar with a television during a Gonzaga game, chances are the place is packed. Bryant says No-Li sees about 80% increased revenue on game days and believes other businesses in the area see similar gains.
At Jack and Dan's, the bar is packed on a regular game day, and it only gets intensified for big games like the Zags massive win against UCLA on Thursday night.
"Anytime Gonzaga's playing we're always gonna be full, especially the rematch against UCLA," Jack and Dan's manager Ed Eschenbacher said. "We got super dedicated fans and dedicated customers here at Jack and Dan's, every time they play it's always big."
These boosted sales help an industry that has been struggling over the last couple of years, still reeling from the effects of COVID-19.
"Coming off three years of pandemic, our restaurants really took a hit," Kate Hudson of Visit Spokane said. "I know that (the bar owners) enjoy and welcome our Zag overlords during the month of March. It's such a great time."