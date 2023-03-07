LAS VEGAS - The Gonzaga men's basketball team is the West Coast Conference champion after dominating St. Mary's, 77-51.
With the win, Gonzaga also gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The win for the Zags started much like their win over St. Mary's near the end of the regular season. Gonzaga jumped out to an early lead and scored a lot of points.
On the other end, the Bulldogs' defense was potent... and held St. Mary's at bay throughout the entire game.
One of the biggest first-half highlights was Drew Timme setting the all-time scoring record for Gonzaga men's basketball, passing Frank Burgess.
At halftime, Gonzaga led St. Mary's, 37-19.
Gonzaga kept their foot on the gas and racked up a 37-point lead at one point. In the game, the Bulldogs never surrendered the lead.
Drew Timme finished the game with 18 points and six rebounds. Nolan Hickman also shined for the Zags after he hit four of seven three-pointers.
It's the Zags' fourth straight WCC championship and their ninth WCC Championship in ten years.
Up next, the Gonzaga men's basketball find out where they will go for the NCAA championship.
NonStop Local will have team coverage of where Gonzaga will play starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday on SWX.