LAS VEGAS - The Gonzaga men's basketball team will play rival St. Mary's for the West Coast Conference championship, after downing San Francisco 84-73 in the tournament semifinal on Monday.
Gonzaga dominated the opening minutes of the game, jumping out to a 15-point lead midway through the first half.
San Francisco cut it to a one-possession game in the second half but couldn't cap off the upset as Gonzaga pulled away.
Anton Watson led the scoring for Gonzaga with 20 points. Drew Timme added with 17 points and eight rebounds.
The win sets up the third game between the Bulldogs and the Gaels this season.
In the first game at St. Mary's, Gonzaga lost 70-78 in overtime.
In the rematch in Spokane, the Bulldogs beat the Gaels 77-68.
The WCC Championship game between Gonzaga and St. Mary's is tomorrow at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
The Bulldogs will find out where they will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.