SPOKANE, Wash. - The sixth-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs suffered their first West Coast Conference loss of the season Thursday evening at the hands of the Loyola Marymount lions, 68-67.
The loss also ended a 25-game winning streak for the Bulldogs against the Lions.
Both teams started of shaky on offense, trading turnovers, missed shots and missed free throws.
The Bulldogs looked to finally establish themselves during a 9-2 run midway through the first half, and led by as many as eight points, but LMU kept fighting back.
Trailing 33-29 just before the half, LMU's Justin Ahren's hit a three-point jumper as time expired to bring things within one.
After several lead changes to start the second half, the Lions established a lead they held for most of the rest of the game. LMU led by as many as nine points during this stretch and held onto the lead for 13 minutes of game time.
The Bulldogs stormed back in the final minutes, closing a 66-59 LMU lead with 2:35 remaining down to a tie game on an Anton Watson dunk with 1:22 remaining.
The Zags took the lead on a Drew Timme free throw with 41 seconds remaining, but the Lions answered with a Cam Shelton layup with 13 seconds remaining to take the lead for good.
With the loss, Gonzaga fell to 16-4 (5-1) while the Lions moved to 14-7 (4-3). The loss also dropped Gonzaga out of the top spot in the WCC, giving Saint Mary's sole possession of first place.