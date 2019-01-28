Gonzaga University is investigating a report of sexual assault in an on-campus residence hall. In an email sent to Gonzaga students and employees, the assault happened the night of January 19, or the early hours of January 20, of 2019.

It was not reported to Gonzaga Campus Security and Public Safety until January 25th. The victim says s/he knows the person accused of the attack.

“The reporting party has been directed to the appropriate campus resources, and a Title IX investigation has been initiated,” the email said, referring to the federal law that prohibits sexual discrimination in educational settings. “Gonzaga has zero tolerance for any form of sexual abuse or misconduct.”

According to Gonzaga’s latest Clery Act report, the school tallied seven instances of rape in campus housing in 2015, two instances in 2016 and two in 2017. The school also reported four rapes that occurred elsewhere on campus in 2015, and one such incident in 2016.

During the same three-year period, Gonzaga reported 14 instances of fondling, four instances of domestic violence, 10 instances of dating violence and seven instances of stalking on campus.

The email also directed everyone to a list of resources and reporting options. It said Gonzaga security officers are available at all hours to provide security escorts on campus.