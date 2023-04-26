SPOKANE, Wash. - The 2021 Heat Dome was one of the deadliest extreme weather events in Washington State history: the state Department of Health says there were over 150 heat-related deaths between late-June and early-July in 2022–19 of those in Spokane.
That extreme heat event served as a launchpad for researchers at the Gonzaga University Center for Climate, Society and the Environment to conduct a study last summer–called "Beat the Heat"–to better understand the dangers of extreme heat and how it affects the Inland Northwest.
The Climate Center had about 40 volunteers drive all over the city collecting data with high-tech sensors, and compiled that data into interactive heat maps that show how heat impacts different parts of the region in the morning, afternoon and evening.
Dr. Brian Henning is the director of the GU Climate Center, and led the Beat the Heat study.
"What we found with the maps themselves, neighborhoods such as East Central, which has a lot of built environment and not as much tree canopy, were particularly affected [by heat], especially in the morning hours," Henning said. "We found that there was as much as a 13.9 degree difference between the [Spokane] River and East Central."
As the day wears on, their data shows a noticeable heat-shift to the northwest, especially around the intersection of Northwest Blvd. and Maple St.
"Between that and the South Hill, the Rockwood neighborhood for example, there was a 9 degree temperature difference between those two neighborhoods," Henning said.
Gonzaga University senior Ben Brown is one of the students on the Beat the Heat research team.
"We've known anecdotally that urban heat islands exist in all of our urban spaces," Brown said. "We could guess, I'm sure, where they are in Spokane just like we could guess where they are in a lot of cities, but we didn't know for a fact what the temperature differential is and where exactly these lines are sort of drawn."
But now the data is known and mapped out, and it shows a striking connection.
"When we combined this data with information we got from the Department of Health, specifically relating to income, you can see a strong correlation between income and urban heat islands," Henning said. "You see on the map, neighborhoods like East Central, Emerson Garfield, have high instances of poverty. Comstock, North Hill, Manito have less instances of poverty."
That information can be used to help strategically plan tree plantings, and help providers determine the best places to put cooling centers around town during an extreme heat event.
"The City of Spokane has already done a great job in standing up cooling centers, [Spokane Transit Authority] has been a wonderful partner since the heat dome, making it available to low-income residents to help them get to the cooling centers," Henning said.
Dr. Henning and his team of researchers presented their findings to Mayor Nadine Woodward and her administration and will be presenting to the Spokane City Council on Thursday in an effort to continue their partnership with city leadership.
City spokesperson Brian Coddington said the data will help them provide more effective services in future heat events, in addition to those they provided in the past.
"We had cooling centers put up, but the reality was people didn't want to leave their homes," Coddington said. "We're always looking for ways to improve how we communicate and how we can provide those resources. This could be a way to work together to do some of those things."
In fact, in a survey sent out to people as part of the "Beat the Heat" study, 88% of the about 2000 respondents said they didn't want to leave their home during an extreme heat event, and 25% of them said they didn't have air conditioning.
That could be dangerous, especially for elderly people and people with pre-existing conditions as temperatures don't cool off as quickly overnight during heat domes and similar heat events.
So, what's next?
"Our next step really is overcoming the sort of cultural boundary to properly preparing for extreme heat on a personal, household and community level, so that people out there know how to keep themselves cool, how to keep people around them cool and how to become more resilient as temperatures keep getting hotter more frequently," Brown said.
The Gonzaga Climate Center's heat maps of Spokane are available for anyone to access and explore, and can be found by clicking here.
For more information on the Gonzaga Climate Center, click here, and their "Beat the Heat" study, click here.
For more information on the 2021 extreme heat event in Washington State, click here.