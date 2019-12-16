SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga debuted in the No. 6 spot in the NCAA's first NET rankings of the season, and the Zags additionally moved up to second in the latest AP college basketball poll ahead of a big matchup in Spokane with North Carolina.
The NET rankings are one of the primary tools used by the selection committee to select and seed potential NCAA Tournament teams, replacing the previously-used RPI.
The NCAA Evaluation Tool, or NET, is the new barometer for the committee, including game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin (capping at 10 points per game), and net offensive and defensive efficiency.
In the AP poll, Gonzaga moved up to a season-high 2nd after a strong road win at then-No. 15 Arizona. Kansas is ranked in the top spot.
The Zags are heading into a highly-anticipated matchup with North Carolina, who is un-ranked following its third-consecutive loss Sunday, being upset at home by Wofford. The Tar Heels will be without one of its top players when they visit Spokane Wednesday, as guard Cole Anthony is out indefinitely with a knee injury.
The national recognition didn't stop there for Gonzaga, the Zags are now No. 2 in Andy Katz's Power 36 rankings. They are also a projected #1 tournament seed by ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi's bracketology.
