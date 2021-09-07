Gonzaga University Men’s Basketball Coach Mark Few was issued a Driving Under the Influence citation by a Coeur d’Alene Police Officer Monday night in North Idaho.
According to a police report KHQ obtained through a Public Records Request, a Coeur d’Alene Police officer initiated the traffic stop in Dalton Gardens around 8pm, at N. 4th Street and E. Hanley Avenue, after someone called in to say they had seen Few "driving erratic and speeding."
Upon pulling him over, the officer noted in the report that Few "exhibited several signs of intoxication."
The officer says that Few refused to complete a field sobriety test, but provided breath samples that registered 0.119 and 0.120. In Idaho, blood alcohol content must be under 0.08 to operate a motor vehicle legally.
Few was issued a citation for misdemeanor Driving Under The Influence. The officer issued him an E-ticket and he was released. The report does not say how he got home.
Few's driving record, according to Idaho court records, does not show any previous citations for DUI. Outside of two speeding tickets, the only other infraction was failing to obey a traffic control device in 2014.
"We are aware of the report that Coach Few was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence,” said Director of Athletics Chris Standiford. “While the facts of the situation are still being evaluated, we understand its severity and the legal process that will follow. As a Gonzaga employee, we respect Coach Few’s right to privacy and will refrain from further comment at this time.”