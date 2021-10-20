SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga Men's Basketball coach Mark Few plead guilty to a DUI charge on Friday, according to court documents.
First reported by our partners at The Spokesman Review, court documents said Few is facing a $1,000 fine along with community service.
In lieu of spending 4 days in jail, he will be required to serve 24 hours of community service.
Few's driver's license has been suspended for 90 days which started on Oct. 6, he is being granted temporary driving privileges to get to and from work and to other essential destinations starting in November. Few will be required to use a ignition interlock device while on unsupervised probation for the next year.
Court documents state that Few is also required to complete an alcohol and drug class in the next 90 days, which his attorney said he has already done.
Few was charged with DUI after he was pulled over on Labor Day in Idaho. He told police he was heading back to Spokane from his vacation home in Hayden Lake.
He originally told police he had not had any alcohol, but later reversed his statement after he was taken to the hospital to have his blood checked.