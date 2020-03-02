SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, March 2, Gonzaga University students received an email informing them that a community member has been tested for COVID-19.
According to the email, the person was tested on Saturday, February 29 on the advice of their medical provider. The results of the tests are not yet complete.
"Out of an abundance of caution, and in partnership with guidance from healthcare professionals and the Spokane Regional Health District, this individual has been asked to limit their contact with others until the test results are finalized," the email said.
The university also said that the Gonzaga Emergency Management Team, in partnership with public health agencies, is developing a plan for mitigation, response and recovery efforts for the campus. This is includes a website with information about the virus as well as prevention and response actions. That website can be found HERE.
Gonzaga also recommended people follow guidelines outlined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for mitigating the transmission of coronavirus and other illnesses.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.
- CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
- Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
