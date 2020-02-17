In what's starting to sound like a broken record, Baylor continues to sit No. 1 in the AP college basketball poll ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga.
That being said, what doesn't sound like a broken record is a big upcoming matchup for the Bears with No. 3 Kansas this weekend. Gonzaga fans will have their eyes on this game as the teams sandwiching GU in the poll square off.
Meanwhile, Gonzaga enters the home stretch of West Coast Conference play, with matchups against the No. 2, 3 and 6 teams in the WCC standings in the final two weeks.
The Zags improved to 26-1 overall, 12-0 in conference play after an 89-77 win at Pepperdine on Saturday. GU has now won 18 games in a row, and will play three of its final four WCC regular season games at home.
Baylor continued its winning ways, topping No. 14 West Virginia 70-59 at home on Saturday.
Baylor has now spent five straight weeks ranking first in the AP polls, the most by any team in the country this season. The Zags held the previous best mark, spending four weeks at the top spot prior to Baylor taking over. Baylor earned 48 first-place votes this week to GU's 14 and Kansas' 1.
The No. 1 Bears will visit Oklahoma Tuesday, prior to hosting No. 3 Kansas in a huge Big-12 matchup on Saturday. Baylor and Kansas are 12-0 and 11-1 in Big-12 conference play respectively. Both have been projected as No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament along with Gonzaga.
Gonzaga returns home to host San Francisco Thursday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. The Zags will then hit the road to face BYU, ranked 23rd in the latest AP poll, Saturday at 7 p.m. (PT). Both games will be televised on ESPN2 this week.
