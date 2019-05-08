College students moving home for the summer can clear out dorm clutter and help homeless veterans in the process.
The Washington Army National Guard is running a donation drive called Gonzaga Give and Go. They’re collecting items like appliances, blankets, clothes and mattresses. Washington Army National Guard Sergeant First Class Renee Barton says the donations will be delivered to an organization called Newby Beginnings in Post Falls, ID.
“They will take almost everything except for king sized beds and trinkets,” Barton said. “We’ll just take it out there for you. You guys don’t have to do anything with it.”
Donations will be collected on Gonzaga’s campus at three points: the parking by Tilford, Desmet Circle and on Cincinatti Street across from CM and Coughlin. Drop-off times include:
-Wednesday, May 8 from 3-6 p.m.
-Friday, May 10 from 3-6 p.m.
-Saturday, May 11 from 8-11 a.m.
-Monday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to noon (Tilford and Desmet Circle)