Despite dropping their first loss since November, Gonzaga fell just a spot to No. 3 in the AP polls after a wild weekend in college basketball.
Gonzaga lost for the first time in 2020 on Saturday and saw its 19-game winning streak come to an end, falling at No. 23 BYU 91-78.
Fortunately for the Zags, two other top-4 AP teams also lost over the weekend. No. 3 Kansas knocked off No. 1 Baylor on the road, and No. 4 San Diego State dropped its first game of the season against UNLV.
Kansas took over the No. 1 spot in the AP poll this week, followed by No. 2 Baylor, No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 4 Dayton and No. 5 San Diego State. BYU climbed to No. 17 after Saturday's win over GU.
Gonzaga is still in position for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament according to ESPN Bracketology by Joe Lunardi, currently projected to be the top seed in the west region.
The Bulldogs are now 27-2 overall on the season and 13-1 in West Coast Conference play. GU hosts San Diego on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. on KHQ/Root Sports. The Zags then close WCC regular season play taking on Saint Mary's in the Kennel on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
Gonzaga has already earned a bye to the semifinals of the WCC Tournament next month.
