SPOKANE, Wash. - College is a time for new experiences, new friendships and new memories. But for many students, it can also be a time of harmful and underage drinking or binge drinking, and dealing with its aftermath.
At Gonzaga University, they have a total student population of more than 7,000 students. Of that total, 1,200 are freshmen.
Director Of Health Promotion Jenna Parisi said they have programs to help students, especially freshmen, navigate the peer pressures of drinking. Like Washington State University, before first-year students come on campus at Gonzaga, they're asked to take an online course about drugs and alcohol.
"We are providing the types of intervention and support for students who are involved in incidents, and they're able to talk to someone. They're able to have access to figure out what could this look like for me moving forward. If they're interested in making some changes to their drinking," Parisi said.
Gonzaga also offers services for students, like a recovery program for substance abuse disorders. There's also Zags Help Zags, which lets bystanders like students and staff step in to make a positive impact on the student.
Gonzaga is also subject to the Clery Act, and the latest data from Gonzaga shows that disciplinary referrals for alcohol are on the decline, especially on campus.
In 2016, there were 758 referrals handed out in on-campus housing, and in 2018, there were only 483 referrals handed out.
The school believes the programs that have been put in place are working, but students seem split.
"I don't agree with them. I think They're more like punitive more punishable than kind of fixing any behavioral issues," said student Jack Culhane.
But another student thought the school does a good job.
"If someone is like really drunk and they obviously need help like they are going to have that as their priority and not punish the person for drinking which I think is a very important part what they do," said student Hailey Yamasaki.
