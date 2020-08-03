SPOKANE, Wash. - August is off to a good start for Gonzaga basketball, officially getting a key contributor back for the 2020-21 season for the second time in three days.
Forward Corey Kispert announced Monday he will be returning to the Zags for his senior season. This comes two days after guard Joel Ayayi announced he would be back with the Bulldogs for his junior season.
Kispert, Ayayi and Filip Petrusev each made decisions to test professional waters earlier this year filing papers for early entry into the NBA Draft, but all players did so without hiring an agent, making them eligible to return to Gonzaga.
Petrusev has since signed to play professionally in Serbia and the reigning WCC Player of the Year will not return to Gonzaga.
Kispert started all 33 games this past season, led the Zags in minutes played and 3-point percentage and ranked second on the team with 13.9 points per game. He was recently named the DI-AAA Men's Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Kispert wrote in a statement:
Simply put, this has been the most difficult decision I have been faced with in my 21 years. Along with everyone else, my life was halted for months while the country dealt with and still deals with a pandemic that makes the future completely unsure.
Going through the draft process was something that I will always be grateful for. I learned so much not only about myself as a player, but myself as a person too. The feedback was extremely positive, and many teams saw me fitting in with their teams right away. They were honest and respectful in their feedback of my game, and I cannot thank them enough for their words.
What I take away most from the draft process is that my goals are right on my doorstep. Playing and succeeding in the NBA has always been the biggest dream in my life, and thanks to the feedback I received, going forward and making those dreams a reality is a very real possibility for me this year.
However, with that being said, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have some unfinished business to attend to. I am very happy to announce that I WILL BE COMING BACK TO SCHOOL AND JOINING GONZAGA FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. Returning to school gives me the best opportunity to not only improve my game to be ready for the NBA, but also to give my best and final shot at the National Championship that we have been coming so close to for years. I am so excited to get to work with the phenomenal team we have this year. And of course, I look forward to playing for the greatest basketball fans and community in the country. We will see you all very soon.
GO ZAGS
CK
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.