SPOKANE, Wash. - Anton Watson, a freshman forward for the Gonzaga basketball team, will miss the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury.
Gonzaga announced prior to their 104-54 win over Santa Clara Thursday night that Watson will soon undergo surgery on his left shoulder.
“Anton is one of the toughest guys I’ve coached,” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said. “He’s battled through a lot because he cares about this team. This is the right thing to do moving forward for his career, and he has a bright future with our program.”
According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, Watson has had recurring issues with his shoulder, popping out of place in four games.
A local product from Gonzaga Prep, Watson had played in 15 games for the Zags this season, averaging 4.9 points and 3.1 rebounds. The athletic, 6-foot-8 Watson has also been strong defensively for GU, particularly when the team runs presses. He additionally had 18 steals, eight blocks and 23 assists on the year.
Watson will unlikely be eligible for a medical redshirt year, having played in over 30 percent of the team's regular-season games.
Watson was named the AP Washington state high school basketball player of the year at Gonzaga Prep after leading the Bullpups to their second straight state title. He was also named "Mr. Basketball" by the state coaches association.
