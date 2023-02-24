SPOKANE, Wash. – "The Year of the Dog" is an award-winning film made in part by Gonzaga University graduates. Friday night, it will premiere at the Village Centre Cinemas at Wanderemere, and five percent of the profits will support the Spokane Humane Society.
The film follows the journey of a man struggling with alcoholism, who hopes to fulfil his mother's wish for him to stay sober for 30 days while she's in hospice before she passes away. Along that journey, he meets a stray dog.
Rob Grabow, the film’s executive producer, is one of five Gonzaga University alumni connected with the project. He said the film was inspired by his upbringing in Livingston, Montana, where he said human and dog lives are interdependent.
He said he went on a dog mushing trip with a man struggling with addiction in Montana, who attributed his sobriety his relationship with one of his dogs, an Alaskan Husky.
For this film, producers brought on a rescue dog, who had bounced between shelters and foster homes.
"The true star of the film is the scene-stealing Caleb, a pure-bred Siberian Husky rescue, who had been shuffled between multiple foster homes and animal shelters, because he had been described as 'too much dog' or 'too energetic.' The producers agreed that it was important to support and champion a local animal shelter since it was clear that what others saw as Caleb’s imperfections—his high energy, his playfulness, his stubbornness—are what make Caleb special and precisely what made him able to carry so much of this film. In fact, many dogs featured in the film are also rescues."
Grabow, who in addition to being one of the film’s producers, was the film’s writer, co-director and lead actor, admired Caleb's spontaneity, scene after scene.
"Caleb’s story” said Grabow, "exemplifies how finding purpose and making connections can heal."