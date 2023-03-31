Less than a week following the Gonzaga Bulldogs' loss in the NCAA Tournament at the hands of UConn, the Zags seem likely to lose a guard who was a potential starter for next season.
According to reporting from the Athletic, guard Hunter Sallis has entered his name in the transfer portal.
Sallis was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and came off the bench over the past two seasons, playing just over 16 minutes per game this last season.
Along with the likely loss of multiple seniors, the Bulldogs face serious roster turnover ahead of next season.