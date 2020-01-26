Following the death of former NBA player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven other, Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few weighed in on the tragedy.
In 2017, Kobe Bryant surprised the Zags during a film session at the Final Four.
"I always appreciated that he knew about the Zags and what they were all about," Coach Few said. "The reaction from our team I'll never forget. They were just star-struck."
"I always appreciated that he knew about the Zags and what they were all about."— Taylor Brooks (@TaylorBrooksTV) January 27, 2020
Gonzaga men's basketball (@zagmbb) head coach Mark Few weighs in on the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.
The Black Mamba surprised the Zags during a film session at the Final Four in 2017. pic.twitter.com/8qGGA6EHbC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.