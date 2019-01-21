The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Tennessee (48) 16-1 1575 3

2. Duke (11) 15-2 1520 1

3. Virginia (3) 16-1 1451 4

4. Gonzaga 18-2 1374 5

5. Michigan 17-1 1363 2

6. Michigan St. (2) 16-2 1355 6

7. Nevada 18-1 1143 10

8. Kentucky 14-3 1087 12

9. Kansas 15-3 1060 7

10. Virginia Tech 15-2 1007 9

11. North Carolina 14-4 895 13

12. Marquette 16-3 861 15

13. Maryland 16-3 751 19

14. Texas Tech 15-3 743 8

14. Buffalo 17-1 743 16

16. Auburn 13-4 627 14

17. Houston 18-1 544 21

18. Villanova 14-4 450 22

19. Iowa 16-3 332 23

20. Mississippi 14-3 291 18

21. NC State 15-3 282 17

22. Mississippi St. 14-3 266 24

23. Louisville 13-5 230 -

24. Iowa St. 14-4 156 -

25. LSU 14-3 154 -

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 139, Purdue 111, Kansas St 91, Nebraska 66, Wisconsin 64, Oklahoma 16, Syracuse 13, Washington 11, Murray St. 9, Cincinnati 6, Wofford 5, Saint Louis 3, San Francisco 2, Florida 2, TCU 1, Hofstra 1.

