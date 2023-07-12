SPOKANE, Wash. — In the coming year, Gonzaga will be offering three new master's programs that will give students new tools and opportunities for the future.
Two of the new programs will begin this fall which include a Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) and online Master of Business Administration.
The third program will start in the spring of 2023 which is an online Master of Education in Educational Leadership with Principal Certification.
Gonzaga is currently accepting applications for all three of these programs!
Dean Ken Anderson of the School of Business Administration is excited about the new additions and he feels that they will complement what the school is already currently doing.
Anderson says, “the Master of Science in Business Analytics builds on our recent efforts in analytics at the undergraduate level. It will have two tracks — business administration and accounting — to allow students to choose their focus. The Online MBA takes the essence of our very successful traditional MBA program and makes it available to students anywhere in a convenient, asynchronous format. We’re beyond excited for these programs to launch in the fall.”
As for the School of Education, Dean Yolanda Gallardo believes this new masters program will work to continually provide new programs that are relevant and responsive to the needs of the community.
Gallardo says, “by combining the Master of Education in Educational Leadership program with a principal internship experience, educators can build their capacity to lead and learn practical ways of improving schools while working to obtain the credential necessary to serve Washington schools as a formal principal... Through inquiry-based practices, master's degree candidates learn to align school structures, evidence, and actions to enhance the values of the community using humanistic principles.”
For more information on these masters programs you can visit Gonzaga's website, they are still accepting applications if you are interested!