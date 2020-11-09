SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga University is condemning the actions of multiple people who anonymously logged into the Black Student Union's Zoom call to spew racist and homophobic slurs.
The incident happened at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday and members of the Black Student Union posted part of the incident to Twitter.
Gonzaga University President Thayne M. McCulloh writing in part, "we are deeply frustrated by, and sorry for, the hurt and harm this incident has caused and unequivocally condemn this disgusting and dehumanizing behavior, which is absolutely contrary to our values and intolerable to us at Gonzaga University."
Gonzaga University is investigating the incident. Gonzaga said if those responsible are identified as members of the GU community, the consequences will be severe.
