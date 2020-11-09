Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW TO IMPACT TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE... LIGHT SNOW WILL DEVELOP OVERNIGHT AND END FROM WEST TO EAST TUESDAY MORNING. WINTRY DRIVING CONDITIONS WILL BE POSSIBLE DURING THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE, ESPECIALLY ON UNTREATED ROADWAYS. TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO WARM ABOVE FREEZING FOR MOST VALLEYS TUESDAY AFTERNOON. A SECOND DISTURBANCE WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR SMALLER BANDS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW TUESDAY EVENING INTO TUESDAY NIGHT. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IN THE SPOKANE AREA WITH 2 TO 3 INCHES IN THE COEUR D'ALENE AREA. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND POSSIBLE DELAYS DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THERE IS A GOOD CHANCE TEMPERATURES WILL WARM ABOVE FREEZING BY MIDDAY. A SECOND DISTURBANCE WILL BRING CLUSTERS OF SNOW SHOWERS TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. SOME OF THESE SHOWERS COULD BE INTENSE RESULTING IN BRIEF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW AND RAPIDLY CHANGING CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&