Gonzaga has maintained its No. 2 spot in AP's Top 25 poll, with Baylor still in the top spot.
The placement came despite Gonzaga's weekend win over Pacific (92-59).
This is Baylor's second week in the No. 1 position this season. While the Zags spent the previous four weeks ranked first.
On Saturday, Baylor took home a win against Florida (72-61).
Gonzaga's next game will come on Thursday, January 30 when they take on Santa Clara.
They will also face off against San Francisco on Saturday, February 1. You can catch that game on KHQ.com.
