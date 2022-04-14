SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga Men's Basketball this week announced a new partnership with a popular cryptocurrency token, taking another step into the crypto world after the team announced the sale of player NFTs earlier in the year.
The Zags plan to feature marketing for "Kiba Inu," a community-based token or "memecoin," throughout their 2022-23 season. Kiba Inu's logo will be present on various LED boards in the Zags' stadium. The partnership will be one of the first of its kind in county between intercollegiate sports and cryptocurrencies.
🚨Marketing Announcement🚨$KIBA x #GONZAGA— Kiba Inu Official (@KibaInuWorld) April 8, 2022
We are proud to announce our partnership with @ZagMBB throughout the entire 2022/23 season 🏀
The worlds first #memecoin to partner with a @NCAA basketball team! 🚀
🎙Join us on TG for our after party VC https://t.co/jbhDYD14mj pic.twitter.com/wCUcc9votG
"Securing a partnership with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, our first partnership in the U.S., especially with a team that has built a highly ranked and competitive franchise, is such a welcomed and exciting opportunity by the entire Kiba Inu team and community. We lock down partnerships with organizations and teams that share the same competitive grit, which means going out and continually improving each day on your skillset. Whether on the court or developing a set of tools, the edge always goes to the communities that give it their all every single time, which is exactly why the Gonzaga x Kiba partnership is our biggest and most exciting opportunity yet," A spokesperson for the token said.
Memecoins are cryptocurrency tokens that focus on community building. These were first made popular by those like "Dogecoin" and "Shiba Inu," both of which boast mutli-billion-dollar market caps.