Gonzaga Men's basketball announces six-game series with Kentucky

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga Men's basketball has announced a six-game series with Kentucky.
The series will begin this season at the Spokane Arena on Nov. 20. In 2023, Kentucky will host Gonzaga university in Lexington. During the 2024-2025 season, teams will meet in Seattle before heading to Nashville in 2025 and 2026. The final games of the series will take place at the McCarthey Athletic Center in 2027 and 2028.
Kentucky-Gonzaga ✖️6️⃣— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 6, 2022
The six-year series begins this year in Spokane and will include two games at Rupp Arena. pic.twitter.com/doGWVMwRzx
“I am so excited that we have finalized this series,” UK head coach John Calipari said in the release. “Mark is a great friend and what he has done at Gonzaga to build them into one of the premier programs in our sport is incredible. . . We have done that with Gonzaga and I look forward to competing with them the next six seasons.”
Prior to this, the programs have only met once when Kentucky beat Gonzaga 80-72 in the 2002 Maui Invitational.