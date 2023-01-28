SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga men's basketball team continued its recent struggles against West Coast Conference opponents but managed to win big against the Portland Pilots Saturday evening anyway.
The 14th-ranked Zags led most of the game but couldn't pull away until the final minutes. When they did pull away, they did so in dominant fashion, outscoring the Pilots 26-13 in the final eight minutes and 30 seconds to win 82-67.
Julian Strawther had a dominant performance, leading the Zags with 40 points and 6 rebounds. He also registered two steals, and went 4-4 on free-throws.
Forward Moses Wood led the Pilots with 19 points, though he only scored six points in Portland's disappointing second half.
Gonzaga moved to 18-4 (7-1) with the win, but still trail Saint Mary's for first in the WCC. The Pilots fell to 11-13 (3-6).
The Zags will be back in action Feb. 2 against Santa Clara. The Pilots next return to the court on Feb. 2 as well.