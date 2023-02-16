LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Loyola Marymount University Lions stunned the Gonzaga Bulldog's men's basketball team in January, handing the Zags their first West Coast Conference loss of the season.
Thursday evening's matchup between the schools in Los Angeles was an opportunity for redemption for the Bulldogs. Instead of just redeeming themselves, the Zags played with a vengeance and dominated the Lions, 108-65.
The Lions could not slow down the Zags at all in the first half, allowing them to score 71% of field goals, including nearly 78% of their three pointers, as well as all seven of their free-throw attempts. Julian Strawther scored 22 points in the first half alone, and Malachi Smith put an exclamation point on the half with a steal and a dunk with just seconds remaining.
Meanwhile, the Lions couldn't get much going in the way of offense in the first half, scoring just 28 points and turning the ball over 10 times.
While the second half saw the Zags fall off a bit on the shooting accuracy, they continued to score easily. Still, the Lions never came remotely close to threatening.
The Zags are now 22-6 (11-2) on the season and stayed within one game of Saint Mary's for first in the West Coast Conference.
They next play at Pepperdine on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m.